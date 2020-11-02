Deals
ping pong

This Portable Ping Pong Set Is the Ultimate Solution to Cabin Fever

by CraveOnline

Among Us is fun to play. It’s addicting, even. It’s not really surprising that a lot of people are hooked — completing tasks and figuring out who’s the impostor is thrilling, after all. But as exciting it is to run around an virtual spaceship, that’s all it ever will be — virtual.

We’re not saying that playing online games isn’t great, because it is. We’re saying that maybe you ought to take your eyes off your screen, even for a little while. And while you might think that that will cause you to go stir crazy, it won’t be a problem when you have PingPongly™ Retractable Table Tennis Set to keep you and your pals entertained for hours on end.

Check it out:

This set comes with an ultra-portable table tennis net that can be clipped on to any indoor or outdoor table, instantly transforming it into a ping-pong table. There are rubber grips built in to ensure maximum resistance, providing a super-sturdy net for continuous gameplay on just about any table surface. Of course, premium paddles are also available, allowing for a good table tennis rally.

This ping-pong set is the ultimate solution to the cabin fever that’s bound to set in this winter. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $36.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.