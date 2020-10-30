That Unkempt Quarantine Beard Is So Last Spring—Tame Yours Now

While there may be no end in sight for the pandemic, we do see an end for your overgrown beard—and that end is now. Even if you’re not ready to give up your “only vegetables” quarantine diet, it’s time to at least tame whatever it is that’s going on with your facial hair.

No one’s saying not to get your lumbersexual on; just that you should definitely check out these on-sale head-and-facial hair grooming tools to help you reclaim those put-together days of yore, aka 2019, without resorting to drastic measures.

The Cut Buddy

First, and most importantly, you’re going to need a guide to get that perfect angle. Try The Cut Buddy beard-shaping and hair-trimming set for 20% off at $11.99.

Luxitude Groomer, Beard Trimmer & Shaver

Laxitude makes a few products to guide you through the end of no-shave November well into no-shame all damn winter. Pick up a bundle that will help you groom, trim, and shave all in one for a 60% discount at $23.99.

The Barb ‘Xpert by Franck Provost

Famed French barber Franck Provost also has some pretty sweet accessories (also, they’re French, so you can pretend that you’re super fancy while pulling last night’s crumbs out of your beard). If you need a shave brush, we suggest this one at a 40% discount for $17.99. For added measure, check out this debonair shampoo for some hair hygiene. It’s 48% off at $14.99.

Arkam Grooming Tools

Some dudes require heavier artillery to get things under control. For the particularly scruffy, we suggest this ionic beard straightener for $36.99, a premium beard straightener for the heavy hitters at $40, and this beard and comb wallet set for on-the-go grooming at $50.

The Gentleman Beard Hot Brush

We know this might sound weird, but hear us out: a massage, for your beard. Actually, that sounds kind of nice… If you agree, get yourself some R&R for your face follicles with The Gentleman Beard Hot Brush that usually runs for $355, but can be yours for 90% off at $34.99.

All-in-One Hair Clipper

Rather not shy away from an ol’ reliable? Here’s an affordable all-in-one hair clipper that you can get for 20% off at $47.99.

Brocchi Electric Trimmer & Beard Brush

Trim, groom, shape, and style with this Brocchi electric trimmer and beard brush bundle that you can grab for 70% off at $64.99.

