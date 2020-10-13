The Best 2020 Prime Day Deals

Prime Day is finally here! Your credit card is eager to run wild as you fill up your cart with all the amazing deals Amazon has to offer. Because this capitalist holiday can be a little overwhelming to the uninitiated, we dove into the site and came up with the best Prime Day deals. From tech and phones to gaming accessories and grooming, we have all the covetable items you crave in every category right here. Hurry up and hunt them down because deep discounts like these go fast!

Cover Photo: Amazon

1/8 Google Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB – Unlocked Say goodbye to your iPhone forever with this sweet deal on the Google Pixel 4. Featuring a high-quality camera, Night Sight, Quick Gestures, and Google Assistant, there’s nothing you can’t do with this phone in your hand. It’s only $449, a 44 percent savings. Photo: Amazon

2/8 QKK Mini Projector 5500Lumens Portable LCD Projector [100" Projector Screen Included] Full HD 1080P Supported, Compatible with Smartphone, TV Stick, Games, HDMI, AV, Projector for Outdoor Movies Take your movie viewing outdoors with this high resolution LED projector. It features a long lamp life, flexible connectivity, and comes with a 100-inch screen. Get it today for $96.99, a $43 savings. Photo: Amazon



3/8 DJI Osmo Action - 4K Action Cam 12MP Digital Camera with 2 Displays 36ft Underwater Waterproof WiFi HDR Video 145° Angle, Black Capture the most memorable moments of your life with this digital camera. With dual screens, RockSteady technology, and 8x slo-mo, you’ll be an amateur videographer in no time. It’s $199.99, down from $245. Photo: Amazon

4/8 Laptop Bed Tray Table, SAIJI Adjustable PVC Leather Laptop Bed Table, Portable Standing Desk with Storage Drawer, Foldable Lap Tablet Table for Sofa Couch Floor (Gray,Large) Chances are, you’re working from home more often these days. Make your work station more comfortable with this portable desk. It can adjust to five different heights to accommodate your laptop whether you’re sitting, standing, or in bed. Snatch it up for $42.87 now. Photo: Amazon



5/8 Bike Phone Front Frame Bag Bicycle Bag Waterproof Bike Phone Mount Top Tube Bag Bike Phone Case Holder Accessories Cycling Pouch Compatible with iPhone 11 XS Max XR Below 6.5” Save yourself from fumbling with your phone while biking with this bike phone mount. It’s durable, water-resistant, and is easy to install and release. It’s only $15.75, a 31 percent discount. Photo: Amazon

6/8 Controller Charger for Xbox one, Controller Charging Station Compatible with Xbox One/One X/One S/One Elite, Dual Charging Dock with 2 x 1200mAh Rechargeable Battery Packs This bestselling controller charging station will ensure hours upon hours of gaming fun. With a dual dock, two charging models, and an LED indicator light, your gameplay will never be interrupted by a dead controller again. It's a mere $14.21, a 43 percent discount. Photo: Amazon



7/8 Electric Razor for Men By Braun, Series 7 7880CC Electric Shaver With Precision Trimmer, Rechargeable, Wet & Dry Foil Shaver, Clean & Charge Station & Travel Case Keep yourself nicely groomed with this smart electric razor. It’s completely waterproof, offers five shaving modes for a personalized cut, and helps you hit those hard-to-reach areas. It’s 139.94, a 30 percent discount. Photo: Amazon

8/8 Garmin 010-02064-00 Instinct, Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, Features GLONASS and Galileo, Heart Rate Monitoring and 3-Axis Compass, Graphite Adventure awaits with this smartwatch. Built to withstand the elements, it comes equipped with a three-axis compass, barometric altimeter, GPS, and heart-rate monitoring. It’s $149.99, a 50 percent savings. Photo: Amazon

