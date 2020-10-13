The Best Prime Day Deals Under $50

It’s the online shopper’s greatest thrill: Prime Day. Yes, the 48-hour period of insane deals on Amazon is here. If you’re on a budget, you might be bummed, thinking you can’t participate in this annual e-commerce tradition. But that’s simply not true! There are tons of items on deep discount for under $50 on the site. We’ve done the legwork for you and have rounded up the best ones. Don’t deliberate too long, though; these deals will get snatched up fast!

Cover Photo: Amazon

1/8 Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player Stream all your favorite movies, TV shows, news, and sports with the Roku Express without racking up a huge cable bill. The quick and easy setup means all you have to do is plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet. It’s only $21, a 30 percent savings. Photo: Amazon

2/8 JBL TUNE 500BT - On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone – Black Boost your music-listening experience without breaking the bank with these Bluetooth headphones. Available in black, blue, and pink, these headphones offer a comfort fit design, give you 16 hours of battery life, and even allow you to make phone calls in between tunes. They’re only $29.95, a $10 discount. Photo: Amazon



3/8 Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Microphones, CVC 8.0 Noise Reduction, Graphene Driver, Clear Sound, USB C, 40H Playtime, IPX7 Waterproof, Wireless Earphones If AirPods are out of your budget, you don’t have to go back to old-school wired headphones. Just pick up a pair of these wireless earbuds. They’re waterproof, have up to a 40-hour playtime and feature noise reduction and BassUp technology. Get ‘em fast for $39.99, a $20 savings. Photo: Amazon

4/8 HyperX Pulsefire Surge - RGB Wired Optical Gaming Mouse, Pixart 3389 Sensor up to 16000 DPI, Ergonomic, 6 Programmable Buttons, Compatible with Windows 10/8.1/8/7 – Black Take your gaming up a notch with this high-tech mouse. Its 360-degree RGB light ring makes it look super cool and its Pixart 3389 sensor and reliable Omron switches mean you’ll get a lot of use out of this quality product. It’s a mere $39.99, a 14 percent savings. Photo: Amazon



5/8 iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder Desk Stand Pad & Mat for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, Nokia, LG, Smartphones Safely navigate the roads without having to look down at your screen with this car mount phone holder. With an easy one-touch lock and release, adjustable viewing, and universal mounting, you’ll be riding easy with this phone holder in tow. Get it now for $16.95, an $8 savings. Photo: Amazon

6/8 TOZO W1 Wireless Charger Ultra Thin Aviation Aluminum CNC Unibody Fast Charging Pad Black (NO AC Adapter) So many devices, so little battery life. Keep everything you own powered up with this wireless charger. It comes in seven colors and is ultra-slim. LED indicator lights let you know when your devices are ready to go. It’s a steal at $14.99, down from $19.99. Photo: Amazon



7/8 Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker Brewer for K-Cup Pod & Ground Coffee Thermal Drip Instant Coffee Machine with Self Cleaning Function, Brew Strength Control Coffeehouse java is for suckers. Save your hard-earned money and make your own cuppa Joe at home instead with this single-serve brewer. Whether you prefer a pod or fresh grounds, it only takes three minutes to make a cup of coffee. The auto-cleaning button means you never have to clean up after yourself, either! Go grab it quick at $47.16, a 20 percent discount. Photo: Amazon

8/8 LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness This No. 1 bestselling tool will keep you safely hydrated on your outdoor adventures. The award-winning design filters up to 1,000 gallons and removes over 99 percent of waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites. It’s now $9.99, a 50 percent discount. Photo: Amazon

