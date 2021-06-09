Celebrate Johnny Depp’s Birthday the Right Way With These Peak Depp GIFs

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

John Christopher Depp was born on June 9, 1963, in Owensboro, Kentucky (a city of 60,000 people). You might be wondering why we’ve mentioned the birthdate of some random Bluegrass State resident, but that just means you need to take a closer look at the name. This is because the world knows him as Johnny Depp, the star of Donnie Brasco, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Pirates of the Caribbean, and countless other films.

Today is his 58th birthday. Since we don’t know his current address, and we’re guessing he doesn’t have a listed address in Kentucky anymore, we can’t send him a birthday card of a Fudgy the Whale ice cream cake, he (and his fans) will have to settle for a digital happy birthday from us.

But the man who often works with the spooky Tim Burton and who gave iconic performances as the likes of Sweeney Todd, Edward Scissorhands, and Hunter S. Thompson deserves more than a computer high-five and a lackluster rendition of “Happy Birthday to You.” He deserves to relive his favorite roles through GIFs that reveal his acting prowess.

So, in that vein, we scoured the internet to find the very best, most Depp-like GIFs we could find. While we could have selected 100 GIFs, we decided to stick to 12 of the best. Scroll below to enjoy them and revel in the magic and darkness that is John Christopher Depp who was born on this day way back in 1963.