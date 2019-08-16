Living / Food & Drink

Celebrate National Rum Day With Johnny Depp GIFs And Surprising Facts About Rum

by Christopher Osburn

National Rum Day is Friday, Aug. 16. Thanks to the summer heat, it’s the best time of year to enjoy island-based rum cocktails like the mai tai, dark ‘n’ stormy, and planter’s punch — and why not do so while watching the spirit-soaked escapades of Johnny Depp in The Rum Diary? We’ve paired our favorite Johnny Depp GIFS with some fun rum facts in honor of this essential holiday. Dig up that bottle of rum you buried on a desert island and check it out below!

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

