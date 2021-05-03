Culture / Entertainment
Goop

Ranked! The Most Ridiculous Gifts From Goop’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

by Mandatory Editors

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow launched Goop, the lifestyle website that promotes a health and wellbeing regimen no one but Paltrow can afford (or is crazy enough to stick to), controversy has swirled around the brand. There was the notorious jade egg that supposedly made vaginas wicked strong (among other bogus claims), there was the article advocating scientific reasons for vaginal steaming (that was later debunked), and there was the vagina-scented candle that sold out almost immediately. (We see a theme here…what’s with the genital obsession, Gwyn?)

Never to be outdone, not even by herself, Paltrow has once again stirred the pot by releasing a Goop Mother’s Day Gift Guide, with bizarre and outrageous trinkets ranging from a designer scrunchie to a $4K stroller. (And you thought Oprah’s Favorite Things list was obnoxious).

Rather than praise her selected products, most news sites took the release of the gift guide as an opportunity to mock the actress-turned-entrepreneur who is so out of touch with most women’s lives that she may as well live on her own (white, privileged, new-age) island. We didn’t want to get left out of the fun, so we rounded up – and ranked – the 10 most ridiculous gifts from Goop’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide.

Cover Photo: Stefanie Keenan / Contributor (Getty Images)

