Culture / Entertainment
2021

10 Ridiculous Predictions For a Wild and Crazy 2021

by Christopher Osburn

As the saying goes, 2020 has been “one for the books.” In the simplest terms, this year has been one long, highly flammable garbage fire that nobody can seem to put out. It’s been a year filled with sadness, anxiety, stress, and anger. Highlighted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, turmoil in our streets, and the seemingly never-ending presidential election (and the lawsuits and division afterward), this has been a year full of strangeness that few people could have predicted. Because of this, we’ve decided that we’ll just roll the dice on 2021 and do our best to predict what this most likely equally ridiculous year has in store for us. Check back in 2022 to see just how wrong we were.

Photo: Kar-Tr (Getty Images)

Ranked! Mandatory Top 20 Most Inspiring Stories of 2020

Ranked! Mandatory Top 20 Funniest Trump Stories of 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.