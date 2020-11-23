Culture / Entertainment

Forgotten Holiday Flicks: Ranking the 10 Best Thanksgiving Movies People Skip Right Over

by Christopher Osburn

Thanksgiving is mostly known as a meal-based holiday. After you guzzle gravy, munch on mashed potatoes, stuff your face with stuffing, and (barely) taste turkey as it slides down your gullet, you’re going to want to lie face down on the carpet and digest everything before the desserts yet to come. But, before you’re ready for pumpkin pie, you should find time to watch a holiday movie or two.

While we know all about Christmas movies, you might be surprised to hear that there is also a slew of Thanksgiving-centric movies perfectly suited to aid in digestion. Check out some of our favorites below.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

Meanwhile in Texas: Man Shot by His Dog, Clearly Messed With Texas

National Happy Hour Day: The Best DIY Craft Cocktails When You’re the Bartender (And It’s Happy Hour All Day at Home)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.