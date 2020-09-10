Hopper Gets Hitched: ‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour Weds Singer Lily Allen In Elvis-Officiated Vegas Wedding

Everybody loves David Harbour as Hopper on Stranger Things, especially the ladies. Well, he’s off the market now, thanks to British singer-songwriter Lily Allen. The unlikely couple wed in Las Vegas over the weekend with an Elvis impersonator officiant. The big-haired bride wore a short, off-the-shoulder vintage dress and the groom wore a crisp navy suit.

The couple shared the good news on Instagram.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour captioned his pics in newspaper-wedding-announcement style. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

That “reception” was at none other than In-N-Out, where the newlyweds chowed down on burgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Putting the ‘is’ in Nuance (@lilyallen) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:05am PDT

The couple has been together since around August of 2019. Allen was previously married to Sam Cooper, with whom she shares two daughters.

Given the limited options for wedding ceremonies right now due to coronavirus, we can’t think of a better way to get hitched this day in age. There’s really nothing “strange” about it, but the pics of the newlyweds sure did make us “Smile.”

Cover Photo: @dkharbour (Instagram)

