Culture / Sports
football

‘Twas the Night Before Kickoff’: Christmas Comes Early For Football Fans and NFL Players In New Frito-Lay Ad

by Mandatory Editors

Christmas came early for football fans today with a new holiday-themed ad called ’Twas the Night Before Kickoff featuring several NFL stars.

The 60-second Frito-Lay spot opens with former Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders star running back Marshawn Lynch reading in front of a fireplace, his side table stocked with Lay’s Potato Chips, Tostitos Scoops, and Doritos.

“’Twas the night before kickoff,” Lynch reads, “and all through the house, not a player was stirring, not even a…Gronk?!”

Cue pajama-clad Rob Gronkowski chowing down on nachos. The rhyming tale tweaked for football fans continues, and the camera cuts to Tom Brady, polishing his Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet in bed. In another scene, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are shown chowing down on a shared bag of Doritos in their respective bunks. CBS analyst Tony Romo and San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers also appear in the spot.

“To the front of the sofa, run down the hall, now snack away, snack away, snack away y’all. Kickoff is here, and it’s game day, y’all. So happy kickoff to all, and to all a good night,” the ad concludes.

The clever commercial, meant to excite fans for the upcoming NFL season, is the work of director Peter Berg, who created the popular TV football drama “Friday Night Lights” and directed the 2004 film of the same name.

“This year, the return of the NFL matters more than ever,” Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and CMO, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. “America is looking for a sense of normalcy, and the return of one of the country’s largest cultural events is sure to provide that joy.”

We have to admit, even though this season is bound to be unusual with the lack of fans and the absence of more than 60 NFLers who have opted out of games due to coronavirus, we’re psyched to see the pigskin and players back on the field. Just like Christmas, kickoff can’t come soon enough.

Cover Photo: YouTube

Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together

MORE NEWS:

LOL: 20 Hilarious Tweets From Comedians to Keep You Laughing Through Coronavirus

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.