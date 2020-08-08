This Week in Trailers: ‘Get Out’ Duo Reunite for ‘Black Messiah’

Cover Photo: Warner Bros.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official trailer for director Shaka King’s forthcoming biographical drama film titled Judas and the Black Messiah, featuring the reunion of Get Out stars Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield as they portray the roles of Black Panther activists Fred Hampton and William O’Neal. Produced by Ryan Coogler, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters in 2021.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix has released the official trailer for Oscar-winning filmmaker Charlie Kaufman’s upcoming psychological horror film titled I’m Thinking of Ending Things, starring Jessie Buckley as a woman named Cindy who meets her boyfriend’s creepy parents. Based on author Iain Reid’s 2016 debut novel of the same name, the film will be available for streaming on Friday, September 4.

The Sleepover

Netflix has released the official trailer for director Trish Sie’s forthcoming family adventure-comedy film titled The Sleepover, featuring four kids trying to have a sleepover. However, a seemingly normal night quickly turns into an unforgettable adventure as they must try their best to rescue their parents from unknown kidnappers. Starring Malin Akerman and Joe Manganiello, the film will be available for streaming on Friday, August 21.

The Owners

RLJE Films has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming home invasion thriller The Owners starring Maisie Williams as one of a group of friends who have the tables turned on them when they try to rob a house. The film is set to hit select theaters, digital platforms and VOD on September 4.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Disney+ shared the trailer for its upcoming out-of-this-world original movie Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe which premieres on Friday, August 28.

