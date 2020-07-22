Nicki Minaj Posts Baby-Bump Bikini Photo on Instagram, Just What America Needs (Another One)

There may be a global pandemic going on, but that hasn’t stopped celebrities from making babies. (Can we blame them? What else is there to do during quarantine?) The latest famous baby bump to make the rounds on Instagram belongs to Nicki Minaj. Yes, the “Anaconda” rapper is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

In a series of colorful snaps, Minaj announced her little one on the way.

Two photos featured 37-year-old Minaj in a yellow wig, bedazzled bikini, and stiletto heels on a pink couch, cupping what we’d guess is a second-trimester bump. In another pic, she posed in a blue wig, fringed two-piece, garter, and knee-high stockings. A fourth, more elaborate photo, was credited to professional photographer David LaChapelle and imagined Minaj as the Virgin Mary (kind of a stretch given the singer’s sex-soaked song catalog, but OK).

While Minaj’s social media announcement can’t top Beyonce’s epic pregnancy pic, it does give mom-to-be Katy Perry’s pregnancy publicity a run for its money. We shouldn’t care about celebrity baby bumps, but it seems they never go out of style and they just get sexier and sexier.

