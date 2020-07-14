This Week in Trailers: Disney Unveils ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The One and Only Ivan. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The One and Only Ivan

Walt Disney Studios has released the official trailer for their upcoming live-action and CGI drama film The One and Only Ivan, introducing us to the titular silverback gorilla who astonishes everyone with his talent for drawing. Originally set for a theatrical release, the film is now scheduled to make its debut on Friday, August 21, exclusively on Disney+.

Halloween Kills

Following the news that Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends had their release dates adjusted by Universal Pictures, with Kills now debuting on Oct. 15, 2021, along with an IMAX release that same month, John Carpenter shared a new Halloween Kills teaser, which you can view below!

Radioactive

Amazon Prime Video has released the full Radioactive trailer for director Marjane Satrapi’s biographical drama film, featuring Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike as she portrays renowned scientist Marie Curie. The film had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and will be available for streaming on Friday, July 24.

The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix has released the official The Kissing Booth 2 trailer for Vince Marcello’s teen romantic comedy sequel, featuring Joey King’s Elle and Jacob Elordi’s Noah as their relationship gets tested by distance and new people. The film will be available on the streaming service on July 24.

Random Acts of Violence

Shudder has released the official red band trailer for actor-director Jay Baruchel’s slasher film adaptation of Random Acts of Violence, giving us a preview of the gruesome deaths that will be featured in the film. Also starring Jesse Williams, the film had its world premiere at the 2019 Fantastic Fest in September and will be having its streaming debut in the US, UK, and Ireland on Aug. 20, exclusively on Shudder. It will also be arriving in Canada in theaters and on-demand on July 31.

