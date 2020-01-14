‘New Mutants’ Finally Gets New Trailer, Proving It Actually Exists Somewhere

Well, well. After two years, a corporate merger and a certain level of uncertainty about whether New Mutants would ever be released, the film finally has a new trailer and release date. Suffice to say that the road to the big screen for New Mutants has been a rocky one. Even though the film was shot all the way back in 2017, the actual release of it has been delayed several times. For nearly two years, the future of the movie was uncertain. Now that the dust has settled from the Twentieth Century Fox/Disney merger, the mouse house has set an April 3, 2020 release for the film. Let’s hope it actually sticks this time.

Nevertheless, it was intended to take place in Twentieth Century Fox’s X-Men universe, however, the numerous delays also mean the film is essentially stuck in franchise limbo. While the previous continuity is all but dead – especially after the disaster that was X-Men: Dark Phoenix – New Mutants represents the last vestige of a bygone era. Even though the film will probably end up being a PG-13 affair under the Disney banner, there’s still a lot of promise with a horror movie in the X-Men universe. While we wait to see if New Mutants ends up being worth the lengthy wait, here are a handful of GIFs that prove the movie actually exists somewhere.

Cover Photo: 20th Century Fox/Disney

This Week in Trailers: Marvel Digs Up Some ‘New Mutants’

1/9 Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar / Mirage

2/9 Money Shot!

3/9 Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane

4/9 Scary Stuff



5/9 Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball

6/9 Weird Tests on Dani by Alice Braga's Cecilia Reyes

7/9 Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa / Sunspot

8/9 Remember, This Is a Superhero Movie



9/9 Don't Forget the Action!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.