The Mandatory Top 20 TV Shows of the 2010s

by Casey Gutting

TV has changed a lot over the last decade as streaming services have taken over and content has become such high-level art that top-notch film directors are signing on for their own TV series faster than you can say Martin Scorsese. There’s been an explosion of amazing TV lately, so much so that it’s almost impossible to keep up — unless you have 10 hours a day to watch the tube. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up the top 20 shows of the last decade so you don’t have to sort through all the offerings in order to find the hidden gems.

