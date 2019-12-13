Culture / Entertainment
movies

The Mandatory Top 20 Movies of the 2010s

by Casey Gutting

The 2010s have delivered a monstrous amount of memorable movies. The sci-fi genre has blown up dramatically while the ever-consuming world of superheroes continues to provide more and more colorful capes. In the last decade, we’ve seen major advancement of futuristic, artificially intelligent worlds, real-life true stories of brilliant and despicable humans, and classic directors like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, and Wes Anderson expand their storytelling repertoires by leaps and bounds. These are the top 20 films of the 2010s.

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

Touché: 9 Astonishing Ways Martin Scorsese Films Are Exactly Like Comic Book Movies

Uh-oh: 10 Clear Signs Your Life is Actually a Quentin Tarantino Movie

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.