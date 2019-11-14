Games We Played As Children That Would Now Be Considered Illegal

The Milk Chug Challenge

For some reason, kids can’t stand being called a chicken or resist doing something stupid when double-dog dared. Many points must be proven in the course of growing up, and one of the fondest points is the spoiled Milk Chug Challenge. The first contestant to finish an entire gallon of spoiled milk in one sitting is deemed the winner. To this day, no one has ever won. But a spin-off game called Eat This has had many winners. All you need to play is a combination of all the unfinished food and condiments left on the table. Mix them up into a single cup and dare someone to chug it.