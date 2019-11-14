Games We Played As Children That Would Now Be Considered Illegal
Eddie Murphy recently reminded us of something very important. On his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the Dolemite Is My Name star reminisced about his childhood in Brooklyn, playing a little game called Hot Peas and Butter. The game, a variation on Hot and Cold, involves kids whipping each other with a belt. Murphy’s story of juvenile pastimes reminded us of the power of pure imagination. It also reminded us of all the classic games from our youth which have long since been replaced by safer, more expensive games. Which is a shame, because really, the best games in life are free. And we have the list to prove it.
Flamethrower Battle Royale
The rules were simple. Find random materials around the house and make a flamethrower out of them. Then, attack the other players with said flamethrower. The winner was usually the kid whose flame had the longest reach and could really stop, drop, and roll when called upon.
Locked Out
Another all-time classic children's game was Locked Out. This game could be played in any weather, but was generally most fun during bouts of extreme cold when temperatures would drop below freezing. One player, dubbed "the survivor," would be involuntarily locked out of the house for as long as possible. Skilled survivors could sneak back in using unlocked bathroom windows or strategically placed drainpipes. Parents loved this game.
The Closing Curtains
You all remember this game, the one where everyone would push you against a wall until you started losing consciousness from lack of oxygen to the brain. When the curtains started closing, the gang would step back and watch as you tried to walk across the room. Childhood was the best.
Buried Alive
On slow summer days, it wouldn't be unusual to dig a big hole, find the smallest kid in the neighborhood and bury him alive. Once his head was covered, everyone would go back inside, turn on the TV, and wait to see how long it would take for the kid to resurface. Classic.
Shove Jonny Into Traffic
This was the perfect game to pass a few quick minutes while waiting for moms to come out of stores. Usually the player who thought of playing the game first could gain the element of surprise and win.
Drown the Shrimp
Inevitably, anytime a swimming pool was involved, there would be unauthorized horseplay. The go-to game was Drown the Shrimp. One player would hold the head of his little brother under the water while he thrashed about below the surface. The winner was always the big brother, which apparently made the game fun for everyone.
Gut Punch
Children are little miracles that never stop growing. And to check in with their strength-o-meter, a game called Gut Punch was invented. Just like it sounds, each player would take turns punching their opponent in the gut until he buckled. Whoever could take the most punches, won.
Train Track Chicken
Those of you who lived out in the suburbs or down by the industrial part of town will most likely remember this fun-time gem. Whoever could stand on the tracks the longest would win bragging rights for a year, and sometimes, as a bonus, score a leg cast.
The Milk Chug Challenge
For some reason, kids can’t stand being called a chicken or resist doing something stupid when double-dog dared. Many points must be proven in the course of growing up, and one of the fondest points is the spoiled Milk Chug Challenge. The first contestant to finish an entire gallon of spoiled milk in one sitting is deemed the winner. To this day, no one has ever won. But a spin-off game called Eat This has had many winners. All you need to play is a combination of all the unfinished food and condiments left on the table. Mix them up into a single cup and dare someone to chug it.
