The 15 Best Moments From the Final ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived! After months of speculation and fanfare since the previous trailer, the Star Wars fan community has remained excited yet trepidatious. As the conclusion of the nine-film arc that is the Skywalker saga, this trailer is sure to silence the haters. Interestingly, it raises more questions about the film without revealing virtually anything about the story. While it is certainly a jam-packed trailer, there are also a ton of great individual shots within it. With that in mind, here are 15 of the most exciting moments from the final trailer for The Rise of Skywalker.

1/15 1. Minding The Gap Just as with the first trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, this one begins with what seems to be another training montage. Making use of a literal jump cut, this is actually a pretty awesome way of showcasing Rey’s journey throughout the trilogy.

2/15 2. Story Time With Poe and Finn This shot of the new resistance base features Poe, Finn, and a swath of other Allies surrounding them. Someone is probably giving an inspirational speech during this moment. However, they’re also in the presence of the icon known as Lando Calrissian. It seems he has also raided his cape closet on the Falcon, sporting his look in Solo.

3/15 3. Rose Tico Returns! Much to the chagrin of The Last Jedi fans, Rose has been largely absent from the marketing in The Rise of Skywalker. While Kelly Marie Tran probably won’t have a big role in the story, Disney finally proves that she’s actually in the movie! On a side note, it seems that Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan) might also finally get his happy ending?

4/15 4. Reylo Gets Wet The first trailer teased a climax that features Rey and Kylo Ren facing off on the ruins of the second Death Star. This time around, however, Reylo gets extra wet in their epic face-off. Which planet are we on, exactly?



5/15 5. Creepy Stone Throne It’s a creepy throne that probably belongs to the Emperor. The Iron Throne ain’t got nothin’ on the Creepy Stone Throne. In all seriousness, this is a near-exact re-creation of original concept sketches for the Emperor’s throne in Return of the Jedi.

6/15 6. The Rise of the Imperial Star Destroyer You heard that right. In a trailer filled with stunning shots, this one is perhaps the most stunning. That’s it. What else is there to say?

7/15 7. So Many Ships Another shot jam-packed with Easter eggs, this one is destined to be a classic. In other news, this might be the most populous shot in all of Star Wars canon. It’s almost like Abrams’ direction for this shot was to quote Neo from The Matrix: “Ships. We need lots of ships.”

8/15 8. I’m the Captain Now Not only does this shot mirror the cast of the original trilogy nicely, but it’s also the first time that we actually see Poe on the Falcon! Oscar Isaac doing a full-on Nathan Drake impression also doesn’t seem to hurt his relationship platonic with Finn at this point.



9/15 9. Threepio Says Goodbye I’m not crying. You’re crying!

10/15 10. Dope AF Much like the aforementioned Star Destroyer shot, this one is simply dope AF. It’s a signature Abrams-style shot that has tons of BDE, in addition to confirming that Poe and Finn are two peas in a pod.

11/15 11. Y-Wings Are Back! It was assumed that all of the remaining Y-Wings were destroyed during the attack on the dreadnaught at the beginning of The Last Jedi. With that in mind, whose ship is this and who is piloting it? With several new characters in The Rise of Skywalker, it’s tough to say, even if it’s a cool shot.

12/15 12. Space. Horses. On. Star. Destroyers. Seriously though, the notion of riding space horses on an effing Star Destroyer is absolutely bonkers in all the best ways. Nuff said.



13/15 13. Reylo Penetrates Palpatine’s Throne Room It’s tough to say whether this moment marks the beginning of the climactic fight or the end of it. One thing is for sure: Palpatine’s old throne room is the holiest of places for Reylo to release their sexual tension together.

14/15 14. Destroying the Past Speaking of Reylo, this moment is as badass as it is symbolic. Although it probably takes place before the climactic battle, there’s no doubt that this is Kylo’s new hideout and good old granddad’s melted helmet gets caught in the crossfire. Maybe it's a sign of their relationship status?

15/15 15. Palpatine Strikes Back Even though the first trailer teased the return of Darth Sidious himself, this might be the first time that we actually see him in the marketing. While the convoluted question of how Palpatine might have survived falling down an infinite air shaft in Return of the Jedi has yet to be answered, this shot might give us our first hint toward the answer. Much like his former apprentice, it seems that he might now be more machine than man. More importantly, it proves that Palpatine is a drama queen who thrives on screwing with the Jedi.

