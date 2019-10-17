RANKED! The Best Paul Rudd Roles (Including ‘Living With Yourself’ on Netflix)

Paul Rudd is one of today’s finest comedic actors. With his goofy smile, an affinity for plaid, and an approachable demeanor, he seems less like a celebrity and more like a guy you could have a beer with at a neighbor’s BBQ. While a favorite cast choice of writer-director Judd Apatow, Rudd has played a wide variety of roles that showcase all sides of his sense of humor. He appears next in the Netflix original dramedy series Living With Yourself as Miles, an unfulfilled man who undergoes an experimental procedure that revitalizes – and multiples – him. While you wait for your next great binge session on Oct. 18, catch up on the best roles of Rudd’s career.

Cover Photo: Netflix

1/10 10. 'Clueless' Rudd played Josh, a granola college student with a conscience who returns home to butt heads with his self-absorbed ex-stepsister Cher (Alicia Silverstone) in this '90s Amy Heckerling rom-com.

2/10 9. 'Role Models' Rudd played down-on-his-luck Danny, an energy drink salesman who is court-ordered to do community service after an accident, in this comedy that he co-wrote.

3/10 8. 'Wanderlust' Rudd and Jennifer Aniston play a couple who abandon Manhattan for a rural commune in this fish-out-of-water comedy about reinventing yourself.

4/10 7. 'Our Idiot Brother' Newly released from jail for selling pot, Rudd's titular character Ned must rely on help from his three sisters to get back on his feet in this warmhearted comedy.



5/10 6. 'Ant-Man' Rudd tried his hand at superhero status in this spoof about an ex-con who unintentionally gets sidled with a super suit.

6/10 5. 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' Rudd played David, an ex-obsessed co-worker of the titular virgin Andy (Steve Carell), who gives Andy his porn collection in this Judd Apatow classic. Related: The Current Sex Recession Is Making 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' Plot All Too Real

7/10 4. 'I Love You, Man' As Peter, Rudd played a friendless groom-to-be who begins booking "man dates" until he find his perfect BFF in Sidney (Jason Segal).

8/10 3. 'Knocked Up' As Pete, Rudd played a family man and one-half of a cautionary tale couple with Debbie (Leslie Mann) that newly pregnant Alison (Katherine Heigl) and baby daddy (Seth Rogen) fear becoming.



9/10 2. 'Anchorman' Fashion-forward ladies' man and field reporter Brian Fantana was brought to life by Rudd in this hilarious Adam McKay comedy.

10/10 1. 'Living With Yourself' Double the Rudd for eight episodes? Yes, please!

