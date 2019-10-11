RANKED! 20 Icons We Lost Over the Last 20 Years

7. Nina Simone 1933-2003

Nina Simone was angry. She was angry about the institution of racism in America and the quiet subjugation of women. So she sang about it with a depth and glory that got her pushed out of the country. Her talent as a classical pianist enabled her to flourish her songs and renditions with unusual dexterity, and stride across genres from gospel to jazz. Her influence guided a generation of movers and shaker, including the Godmother of Soul, Aretha Franklin. And her tragic life as an outcast from society and iconoclast of the American music industry painfully underscores her commitment to her message, and the cross she bore to let that message ring out. She was a songbird unlike any other.