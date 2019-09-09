Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC 242 Performances

2. Diego Ferreira

On a quiet but impressive run of success that now stretches across more than four years, Ferreira made his case as a legitimate contender at 155 pounds and extended his current winning streak to five fights with a unanimous decision over the favored Mairbek Taisumov. Scores were 29-28, 29-27 and 29-27. The Texas-based Brazilian pressed a pace Taisumov could not match in the second and third rounds, eventually overwhelming him with high-volume offense. In fact, Ferreira wore down the Chechen to such a degree that he managed to outland him by a staggering 100-32 count across the final 10 minutes of their encounter.