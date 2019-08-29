Ranked! Our Top 10 Actress Picks for Disney+ ‘She-Hulk’

At D23, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige dropped a few bombshells announcing more upcoming titles for the Disney+ service, one of them being the latest addition to the MCU: She-Hulk. It immediately set our brains on fire with fan-casting possibilities, as to who we’d love to see take on the title role. So we did some deep dives and critical thinking over which actress would be the perfect fit for both the lawyer by day, Jennifer Walters, and her inner beast, She-Hulk, who may or may not rip off her pants. This can’t just be just any actress; it has to be someone who is as hard as they are soft (and occasionally hand out a decent ass whooping). One thing is certain: The Hulk future is feminine (but still raging with some testosterone, most likely).

Cover Photo: Marvel Comics

1/10 10. Emilia Clarke Fresh off Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke of course makes this list. Time to see her slay some bad guys without any dragons at her side.

2/10 9. Katee Sackhoff A list of iconic characters too long to even list right now by Katee Sackhoff. She already has stepped into the shoes of She-Hulk once already, providing the voice for the character on Marvel Super Hero Squad.

3/10 8. Milla Jovovich A veteran in the action genre, Milla Jovovich is already an icon when it comes to dishing out some beatings. So it makes perfect sense for her to take on the role of She-Hulk.

4/10 7. Eliza Dushku Much like Robert Downey Jr with Iron Man, maybe bringing back a once very popular actress to take on a role in the MCU is the way to go? In the early 2000's Eliza Dushku was everywhere. It could be her time to shine bright once again.



5/10 6. Emmy Rossum With Shameless now behind her, what's the next big role for Emmy? She has plenty of Hulk-out moments from her role as Fiona Gallagher so she has the experience.

6/10 5. Alexandra Shipp Playing Storm is awesome. Playing Storm in the worst X-Men movies from Fox is not. Let's give her a new role and bring her into the MCU to make up for it yeah?

7/10 4. Sarah Michelle Gellar Yeah, Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the best shows ever, that's how Eliza wound up here and that's for sure how Sarah ends up here. We would love to see her back in action and maybe bring Joss in to produce the new She-Hulk?

8/10 3. Emily Bett Rickards With her role as Felicity Smoak on CW's Arrow now wrapped up, spoilers, what better way to bring someone with the swagger of Emily Bett Rickards to this role? She's a perfect balance between the two.



9/10 2. Rosario Dawson The only reason she isn't at number 1 on this list is because she already dances in the MCU on the now deceased Marvel/Netflix shows. But they did bring Mahershala Ali over from there, so why not another?

10/10 1. Ilana Glazer You probably never even though about this casting, and now that you're looking at it there is no better choice is there? You're welcome.

How would you rank our list of She-Hulk actresses and who would you add?