‘The Mandalorian’ Looks Amazing (And Other Surprising Revelations From D23)

Tom Holland is fine.

Sony and Marvel had a very public breakup last week. Tom Holland basically embodies the child stuck in the middle of a bad divorce, but he's fine. He was at D23 to promote his his role in Onward where he told Entertainment Weekly, "Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler."