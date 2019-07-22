The Peach Pit Is Open for Business to Broke Millennials, Not Just Rich ‘BH90210’ Kids
That moment of ’90s nostalgia you thought would never happen in real life is here: The Peach Pit from Beverly Hills 90210 is open to the public. That’s right, not just for rich 90210 kids, but your broke ass, too. The classic TV food diner is making a pop-up appearance in Los Angeles on August 1-3 to make way for the reboot of all reboots, BH90210. The reservations might be booked, but they are accepting walk-ins (don’t forget about the After Dark next door). Sideburns required.
