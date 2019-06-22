This Week in Trailers: Trolls go on a Rockin’ ‘World Tour’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Trolls World Tour. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks has released the first trailer for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016’s breakout global hit Trolls. The animated film is set to open on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The Peanut Butter Falcon

RoadsideFlix has released the official The Peanut Butter Falcon trailer, a modern Mark Twain style adventure story starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson, and Zack Gottsagen. The film arrives in theaters on Aug. 9.

Bad Trip

Orion Pictures has released the official Bad Trip red band trailer, featuring real actors pranking real people in the upcoming hidden camera comedy. Starring Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish, the film opens in theaters nationwide on Oct. 25.

Anima

Netflix has debuted the trailer for Anima, a new short film made for Netflix by acclaimed five-time Oscar-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson in collaboration with Thom Yorke of Radiohead. The one-reeler film is releasing on Netflix on June 27.

Supervized

Lionsgate has released the official trailer for their upcoming comedy film titled Supervized which centers on a retirement home for aging superheroes. Starring Emmy winner Tom Berenger and two-time Golden Globe-winning veteran actor Beau, the film will have its theatrical release on July 19 in selected theaters and on VOD.

