Trailer Pick Tuesday | Doctor Sleep

Trailer Breakdown by: Max Evry

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining novel as well as the classic Stanley Kubrick movie adaptation. Check out the Doctor Sleep trailer in the player below!

RELATED: Shining Sequel Doctor Sleep Will Be Faithful to King’s Novel

Doctor Sleep continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King.

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.

Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.

Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor (“Star Wars: Episodes I, II & III,” “T2 Trainspotting”) as Dan Torrance, Rebecca Ferguson (the “Mission: Impossible” films, “The Greatest Showman”) as Rose the Hat, and Kyliegh Curran, in her major feature film debut, as Abra. The main ensemble cast also includes Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe and Cliff Curtis.

Trevor Macy and Jon Berg produced the film, with Roy Lee, Scott Lumpkin, Akiva Goldsman and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

Flanagan’s behind-the-scene creative team was led by director of photography Michael Fimognari (“The Haunting of Hill House”), production designers Maher Ahmad (“Get Hard”) and Elizabeth Boller (“Hush”), and costume designer Terry Anderson (“Den of Thieves”). The music score is composed by The Newton Brothers (“The Haunting of Hill House”).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, An Intrepid Pictures/Vertigo Entertainment Production, A Mike Flanagan Film, Doctor Sleep. Slated for release in North America on November 8, 2019, and globally beginning on October 30, 2019, Doctor Sleep will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.