Here’s 40! Stanley Kubrick’s ‘The Shining’ Celebrates Four Decades as Stephen King’s Best Work

It’s hard to believe it’s been 40 years since Stanley Kubrick adapted Stephen King’s seminal novel, The Shining for the big screen. While “the master of macabre” was quick to decry Kubrick’s film, there can be no doubt that it is as influential as the novel it was inspired by. From the intricate direction by Kubrick to the stunning camera work by cinematographer John Alcott, all the way to the chilling performances of Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Danny Lloyd, and Scatman Crothers, everything about The Shining was a stunning portrayal of filmmaking at its finest.

Forty years have passed, yet The Shining still continues to dazzle audiences. The release of 2019’s Doctor Sleep proves that fans are still as drawn to The Overlook Hotel as they were 40 years ago. The themes of alcoholism, family, mental illness, cabin fever and coming face-to-face with one’s deepest fears only get stronger as the years pass. The Shining is a labyrinth of internal struggle and external violence. It is a ticking time bomb, a perfect metaphor of addiction and the effect it has on those we hold dearest. Kubrick’s film and King’s novel are so much more than entertainment. Both are an experience, offering glimpses into the worst parts of ourselves.

Nothing about this film is cheery or encouraging. It’s nihilism as its best (worst?) and it challenges us in ways that still make us uncomfortable. Plus, it’s just really, really creepy. In honor of the film’s 40th anniversary, here are The Shining’s 15 creepiest moments.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

1/15 The Bond Between Father and Son

2/15 Jack Is the King of Staring Contests

3/15 A Loss for Words

4/15 Come Play With Us Danny



5/15 Little Slow Tonight, Isn't It?

6/15 The Woman in Room 217

7/15 All Work and No Play

8/15 I'm Not Going to Hurt You



9/15 Little Pig, Little Pig, Let Me In

10/15 redruM

11/15 Danny Sees Jack Get Dick

12/15 Wendy Sees Too Much



13/15 Blood on the Dance Floor

14/15 The Classic

15/15 Jack Frost

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.