Angel Has Fallen Trailer Breakdown | Trailer Pick Tuesday

Trailer Breakdown By: Max Evry

Video By: James Armstrong

Lionsgate has revealed the trailer for the action film Angel Has Fallen, the third film starring Gerard Butler (300) as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning.

The third film in the series follows Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) as he becomes the target of a terrorist attack, this time while mid-flight on Air Force One. The film also stars Morgan Freeman (Se7en), Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix Reloaded), Lance Reddick (Fringe) and Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs). Mark Gill, Matt O’Toole, Alan Siegel, and John Thompson also star.

The original film, 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen, saw the White House (codenamed “Olympus”) captured by a terrorist mastermind. The second film, 2016’s London Has Fallen, had Mike Banning get caught up in a plot to assassinate all the attending world leaders at the Prime Minister’s funeral. The first movie made over $170 million worldwide, while the second took in over $205 million.

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh (Shot Caller) and produced by Millennium Films. The movie was scripted by Olympus writers Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt. Avi Lerner, Christine Ota, and Trevor Short will serve as executive producers.

Angel Has Fallen will open on August 23.