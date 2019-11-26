Binge & Buy: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Has Gerard Butler on the Run
'Angel Has Fallen'
Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is wrongfully accused for the attempted assassination on U.S. President Allan Trumbull, and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the president.
'Mary'
Soon after David impulsively buys an abandoned boat for his family business, a mysterious presence begins to terrorize him and his family.
'RoboCop'
Motown gets the ultimate law enforcer in a crime-riddled future when scientists use a murdered cop's body to create a cyborg crime fighter.
'All About Eve'
From the moment she glimpses her idol at the stage door, Eve Harrington (Ann Baxter) is determined to take the reins of power away from the great actress Margo Channing (Bette Davis). Eve maneuvers her way into Margo's Broadway role, becomes a sensation, and even causes turmoil in the lives of Margo's director boyfriend (Gary Merrill), her playwright (Hugh Marlowe), and his wife (Celeste Holm).
'Dracula'
The bloodsucking count arrives in England and his seductive charms are soon in full swing in this moody, erotic -- and often chilling -- version of the gothic horror tale.
'Prophecy'
A log company's waste mutates the environment, creating a giant killer bear-monster.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
The ninth film from Quentin Tarantino features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.
'Use Me'
An ambitious filmmaker discovers the darkest parts of himself while making a documentary about a beautiful woman who humiliates men for money.
'MST3K - The Gauntlet'
Kinga Forrester has unveiled the latest innovation in movie riffing: The Gauntlet! Can Jonah Heston, Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot, Gypsy – and you! – survive sitting through six cheesy movies in a row?!
'London Kills Series 2'
London's best detectives take on its worst crimes. In Series 2, the mystery of the disappearance of DI Bradford’s (Hugo Speer) wife comes to a head.
