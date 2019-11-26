Binge & Buy: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Has Gerard Butler on the Run

'All About Eve'

From the moment she glimpses her idol at the stage door, Eve Harrington (Ann Baxter) is determined to take the reins of power away from the great actress Margo Channing (Bette Davis). Eve maneuvers her way into Margo's Broadway role, becomes a sensation, and even causes turmoil in the lives of Margo's director boyfriend (Gary Merrill), her playwright (Hugh Marlowe), and his wife (Celeste Holm).