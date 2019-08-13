Dolemite Is My Name | Trailer Pick Tuesday

Trailer Breakdown By: Max Evry

Article By: Grant Hermanns for ComingSoon.net

There’s been a lot of fan anticipation for Eddie Murphy’s return to leading role status in the upcoming biographical comedy Dolemite is My Name and ahead of its Toronto International Film Festival premiere Netflix has debuted the first trailer for the film.

RELATED: Keegan-Michael Key to Star in Dolemite Is My Name!

The film is based on the life of Rudy Ray Moore, the comedian well-known for his raunchy, X-rated stand up that he also infused with rapping and rhythm, earning him the nickname Godfather of Rap. Moore also became popular for his creation of the character Dolemite in his stand-up routines that, after five years of performing as the urban hero, he decided to bring him to the big screen with the 1975 movie of the same name.

Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) is set to play Jerry Jones, a playwright who is convinced by Moore to write the screenplay for Dolemite, along with Wesley Snipes (Blade) as actor/director D’Urville Martin, Mike Epps (The Hangover), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Aleksander Filimonović (The Americans), Tip T.I. Harris (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Chris Rock (The Organ Donor) and Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us).

Dolemite was such a hit it spawned two sequels, as well as one unofficial sequel and an appearance in short film Murder Was the Case starring Snoop Dogg, and is credited as one of the most influential characters in the blaxploitation genre.

RELATED: Wesley Snipes Joins Ensemble Cast For Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name

The upcoming biopic, directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski (Ed Wood, The People vs O.J. Simpson), will see Murphy portray Moore. Principal photography for the film began in June 2018 and the film is set to premiere sometime this fall.