This Week in Trailers: Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Will Charm You

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Little Women. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Sony Pictures

Little Women

Sony Pictures has debuted the full trailer for the latest adaptation of Little Women! Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will be released on Christmas Day.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dolemite is My Name

There’s been a lot of fan anticipation for Eddie Murphy’s return to leading role status in the upcoming biographical comedy Dolemite is My Name. Ahead of its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, Netflix has debuted the first trailer for the film.

Last Christmas

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Last Christmas, the new romantic comedy from director Paul Feig. Starring Eimilia Clarke & Henry Golding, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 8.

A Hidden Life

Fox Searchlight has released the official A Hidden Life trailer from Oscar-nominated writer and director Terrence Malick. The movie will arrive in theaters on Dec. 13.

Parasite

NEON has released the official Parasite trailer for Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming pitch-black modern fairy tale feature. Catch the movie in theaters on Oct. 11!

Zeroville

myCinema has released the debut trailer and poster for Zeroville, based on author Steve Erickson’s 2007 novel and directed by James Franco. The film stars James Franco, Megan Fox, Seth Rogen, Joey King, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, and Jacki Weaver, and opens in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 20.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.