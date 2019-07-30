“The Lighthouse” Trailer Breakdown | Trailer Pick Tuesday

Trailer breakdown and article by Max Evry for ComingSoon.net

RT Features and A24 have released the intriguing first trailer for The Lighthouse, the forthcoming black-and-white fantasy horror film from The Witch director Robert Eggers. Starring Academy Award-nominated actor Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project, The French Dispatch) and Robert Pattinson (Good Time, The Devil All the Time), check out The Lighthouse trailer in the player below!

Co-written by Robert Eggers and Max Eggers, The Lighthouse was shot on 35mm black-and-white stock using equipment from the 1920’s and ’40s. Set in 1890 Nova Scotia, the film follows the story of an aging lighthouse keeper named Thomas Wake (Dafoe) who teams with a younger man named Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) on a remote and mysterious New England island.

RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira (Call Me By Your Name) and Lourenço Sant’ Anna developed the project with Eggers and are also serving as producers, alongside Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy, and Youree Henley. A24 acquired worldwide rights and will distribute the film in the U.S. New Regency (The Revenant) joined the project as a co-financier.

The film will mark Eggers’ second directorial project. He is best known for directing the 2015 critically-acclaimed period horror film The Witch, starring Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, New Mutants).

The Lighthouse will open in theaters on October 18.

