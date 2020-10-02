This Week in Trailers: ‘Witches,’ More Witches and ‘Borat’!

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Witches, The Craft: Legacy, and the Borat sequel. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Witches

After removing The Witches from their theatrical release schedule back in June, Warner Bros. Pictures has announced that Robert Zemeckis’ forthcoming dark comedy reboot will be officially foregoing its previous U.S. theatrical release plans, opting for a digital release instead. Originally scheduled to debut in theaters on October 9, the Anne Hathaway-led film will now be making its debut on October 22 exclusively on HBO Max. However, the film is still expected to hit international theaters, starting on October 28.

Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Amazon Prime Video has released the full trailer for Sacha Baron Cohen’s upcoming Borat sequel which is specifically titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The video previews the titular Kazakh journalist’s return as he gets a new mission to go to America. The film will be available for streaming on October 23.

The Craft: Legacy

Blumhouse Productions and Columbia Pictures have released the trailer for The Craft: Legacy, revealing that the film will be available widely on PVOD this Halloween for a 48-hour rental period as well as premium digital purchase in North America starting midnight October 28. An international theatrical release is anticipated in several territories.

Bad Hair

Hulu has released the official Bad Hair trailer for Justin Simien’s horror satire premiering on Hulu on Friday, October 23.

Spell

As October gets underway and the season of frights arrive, Paramount Pictures has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming psychological horror-thriller Spell starring Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine. The film is set to hit premium video-on-demand and digital platforms from Paramount Home Entertainment on October 30, just in time for Halloween!

