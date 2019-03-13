Fun / Culture / Music
Concert Pyramids Chili Peppers

Chili Peppers’ Pyramids of Giza Show (And Other Ridiculous Places for Bands to Play)

by Ken Franklin
Photo: Lindrik (Getty Images)

Where do you go as a band once you’ve played the Super Bowl? After a few years of thinking it over, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have answered that question by staging a concert this week at Egypt’s famed Pyramids of Giza. Tickets to the show, scheduled for March 15, are selling for a meager $2,400 Egyptian dollars (roughly $137 USD). That got us thinking…where else would world-famous acts play once they’ve lost all sense of themselves? Come along with us as we gratuitously speculate on what very well might be the new musical trend of 2019.

