RANKED! The Best Irish Musicians For Your St. Patrick’s Day Playlist

The Cranberries

When Dolores O'Riordan passed away in 2018, the world seemed to step forward as one to declare a long-dormant love for the singer and her hauntingly beautiful vocals. Like codeine wrapped in a verdant fog, O'Riordan's voice initially hovered above the music in a fragile yet permeating way. The limerick band's solid take on sugary shoegaze gave greater shape and pop-sheen to the alternative music that had been stewing in the U.K. during the late '80s.

Their debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It So Why Can't We?, is exactly the kind of cheeky introduction that let the world know The Cranberries were the new kid on the block. But it also suggested a playful nod to the unnamed mischief that we all find ourselves getting into, whether it be sex, drugs, or drinking six pints of lager and going sheep tackling in the nearest peaty bog. The first single, "Dreams," was so good, ten years later The Killers scored a hit using the same blueprint when they released "All These Things That I've Done." It was a pleasing sound that would linger for years to come.