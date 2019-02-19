'Fight Club'

The first rule of Fight Club is that you do not talk about Fight Club, but we're a fan of breaking rules. David Fincher's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's novel is still as controversial as it is thought-provoking 20 years later. Audiences either love or hate this movie. Some left with an aftertaste of sexism and toxic masculinity at its worst, others were inspired by the idea of living life with total abandon.

The movie is full of themes (i.e. consumerism, trauma, fascism) that fans have analyzed for two decades. No matter what your experience with this film, there's no denying it made an impact partly in thanks to Brad Pitt and Edward Norton's stellar performances.