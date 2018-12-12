Culture / Gaming
The 15 Most Addictive Games of 2018

The 15 Most Addictive Video Games of 2018

by Kylie Hemmert
Photo: Insomniac Games 

The new year is almost upon us, which means lots of new games and worlds for players to explore in the next 12 months. This year brought many amazing titles and some expansions to player-favorites like Fortnite Battle Royale and PUBG, but only a few kept us glued to our consoles. We dive into the 15 most addictive video games of 2018 and see which titles topped last year’s list

Here comes Santa: 11 New Video Games To Add To Your Christmas List

Then and now: 13 Video Games That Have Vastly Improved Their Graphics

Follow Mandatory on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.