The 15 Most Addictive Video Games of 2018

'Dead Cells'

Dead Cells is a single-player action game on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC that puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment. Players try to figure out what's happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and possibly cursed island. You play as an immortal, capable of possessing corpses in order to move, explore, and fight, but they are not as unkillable as you are. If your host is destroyed, you are sent back to a dungeon where you have to find a new body and must start all over again.