The 15 Most Addictive Video Games of 2018
Photo: Insomniac Games
The new year is almost upon us, which means lots of new games and worlds for players to explore in the next 12 months. This year brought many amazing titles and some expansions to player-favorites like Fortnite Battle Royale and PUBG, but only a few kept us glued to our consoles. We dive into the 15 most addictive video games of 2018 and see which titles topped last year’s list.
Here comes Santa: 11 New Video Games To Add To Your Christmas List
1/15
'Marvel's Spider-Man'
Marvel's Spider-Man easily kept players coming back for more, becoming one of the best-selling PS4 games ever. Arguably the best superhero game developed, the immersive experience and fresh narratives are almost as fun as casually swinging through New York City.
Photo: Insomniac Games
2/15
'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'
Even though it's only been out a few days, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch will undoubtedly inspire hours upon hours of gameplay as players take on their favorite gaming icons in a battle royale. The fifth installment of the franchise introduces an innovative single-player campaign mode, Spirit Battles, and more, making the game the Ultimate entry in the series.
Photo: Bandai Namco Studios
3/15
'Red Dead Redemption 2'
After an eight-year wait, Red Dead Redemption 2 finally arrived on the PS4 and Xbox One in Rockstar's greatest achievement to date. Players can live out their Western fantasies in the ambitious open-world experience, with single and multiplayer options available.
Photo: Rockstar Games
4/15
'God of War'
The eighth installment of the God of War series brought the franchise back to life in a big way, becoming the fastest selling PS4 exclusive with over 3.1 million units sold three days after its release in April. The action-adventure takes you on a deeply personal quest, focusing on a reimagined Kratos and his relationship with son Atreus. The narrative is as emotional as it is bloody, and the single-shot camera style pulls you effortlessly into the action.
Photo: Santa Monica Studio
5/15
'Tetris Effect'
Tetris Effect takes the cake for the most addicting game of 2018. Playable on PS4 and PlayStation VR, the game is an interactive experience that combines colorful visuals, vibrations, music, and sound, taking Tetris to the next level. You'll find yourself having a hard time turning the game off once the beat drops.
Photo: Resonair
6/15
'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 proved that there are still plenty of gamers who love the online multiplayer format after the game generated more than $500 million within three days. The game, available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, raises the bar for multiplayer mode while increasing tactical gameplay and player choice along with the biggest Zombies offering ever.
Photo: Treyarch
7/15
'Monster Hunter: World'
In Monster Hunter: World, players take on larger than life monsters in a variety of vast, living, breathing ecosystems either solo or with up to three other hunters via online co-op, complete with drop-in functionality, a first for the series. Through the PS4, Xbox One, or PC, players will follow the story of the journey of the elder dragons, uncovering secrets behind the Elder Crossing phenomenon.
Photo: Capcom
8/15
'Battlefield V'
For those who are tired of forced online multiplayer titles, Battlefield V swooped in to save the day on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC with a campaign mode option that was sorely missing from Black Ops 4. The 16th installment in the franchise takes place during WWII and through the Tides of War, with nearly every minute spent on the battlefield. Strategy, new abilities, and customization options are key, allowing gamers an ever-changing environment to experience.
Photo: Electronic Arts (EA)
9/15
'Shadow of the Colossus'
One of the best games of the PS2 era was rebuilt for the PS4, bringing the unforgettable world and massive beasts to a new generation of players. Long-time fans of the action-adventure found themselves drawn back into the heartbreaking story with stunning new visuals and improved performance that cemented Shadow of the Colossus as one of the greatest titles ever from the platform.
Photo: Bluepoint Games
10/15
'Assassin's Creed Odyssey'
Assassin's Creed Odyssey is arguably the best of the franchise, offering up the power of choice as players directly affect the game's story. Depending on your decisions, you may follow a path to greatness or the road to ruin, setting up its replayability. Available on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, Odyssey is a grand adventure set in Ancient Greece that will not disappoint.
Photo: Ubisoft
11/15
'Super Mario Party'
Nintendo Switch's Super Mario Party brings back the nostalgia of the 20-year-old franchise while also offering new touches to the game to make it feel a little less predictable. Super Mario Party is classic game night entertainment for friends or family, and you'll be happy to have it in your collection to revisit over the next few years.
Photo: Nintendo
12/15
'Celeste'
The platforming game about climbing a mountain arrived on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in January, and it hasn't lost any of its steam. Celeste follows the journey of main character Madeline as she confronts personal challenges while you solve puzzles and face environmental hazards. The game points a mirror at some of our most human emotions as the real and metaphorical mountains bring the story to a satisfying conclusion.
Photo: Matt Makes Games
13/15
'Forza Horizon 4'
Racing games are popular for a reason, and no one did it better this year than Forza Horizon 4. Set in a fictionalized representation of the United Kingdom, the Xbox One and PC game provides an open world where you will play alone or with a team of other drivers. Players can spend hours exploring the seasonal settings and new challenges while collecting over 450 cars throughout the game.
Photo: Playground Games
14/15
'Dead Cells'
Dead Cells is a single-player action game on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC that puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment. Players try to figure out what's happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and possibly cursed island. You play as an immortal, capable of possessing corpses in order to move, explore, and fight, but they are not as unkillable as you are. If your host is destroyed, you are sent back to a dungeon where you have to find a new body and must start all over again.
Photo: Motion Twin
15/15
'Detroit: Become Human'
Available exclusively on the PS4, Detroit: Become Human is an adventure game that takes place in the near future in a dystopian setting that focuses on the story of three androids. They are machines initially designed to obey and who begin to experience emotions. Players will guide the androids as they decide who they want to be as they are confronted with persecution and a violent society. In the game, actions have consequences, which will alternate the story and give players multiple journeys to explore through each new perspective.
Photo: Quantic Dream
Then and now: 13 Video Games That Have Vastly Improved Their Graphics
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.