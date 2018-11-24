Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 11/24/2018

Photo: Blizzard Entertainment

Well done, you! That’s another week completed with the “Weekend Achievement” finally unlocked! It’s now time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games! Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s dive on in!

Overwatch Free Week (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

If you have somehow managed to avoid picking up Blizzard’s stupidly popular hero shooter, you can now get it downloaded and play for free up until Nov. 26. This offer is applicable across all platforms where the game is available, which includes PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Then And Now: 13 Video Games That Have Vastly Improved Their Graphics

Overwatch has seen a lot of support since its launch back in May 2016. There are now a whopping 29 heroes available to play as, across 19 different maps. And no, there’s no Season Pass or anything like that. All of this content is available for one set price (or for free, during this trial week).

Energy Cycle Edge Demo (PS4, Vita, Xbox One)

If you’re itching to play a unique puzzle game, then the Energy Cycle Edge demo may well be worth your attention. Available on PS4, PS Vita, and Xbox One, the demo gives you a taste of the full release.

Best Of The Best: 7 Must-Play Video Games Of 2018

A sequel to the original Energy Cycle, Edge boasts 44 different levels in four different sets. It rocks an IDM/Ambient soundtrack and vibrant visuals. The demo should download pretty quickly, so we’d recommend giving it a play!

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition (PS4)

If you have access to an Asian PSN account, you can now gain access to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Free Edition. This is a free version of the full release, allowing you to play part of the game for free. While the story mode is not available, online and offline battles can still be experienced. (To be able to compete online, you will need PS plus, however!)

Find more content like this at