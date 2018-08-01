Tourists Are So Fat In Santorini, They Are Crippling Donkeys

According to UNILAD, animal charities on the Greek island of Santorini are worried obese tourists are injuring too many donkeys. Sadly, that’s what happens when they’re forced to cart their fat asses around.

In fact, the majority of tourists being “too fat” to ride has become such a big issue that some donkey breeders are incorporating stronger mules into their hump times so the end result will be an animal that can handle the “heavier holiday makers.”

Here’s what they’re saying about it at the “Help the Santorini Donkeys” charity:

It’s recommended that animals should carry no more than 20 percent of their own body weight. The obese and overweight tourists, combined with the lack of shade and water as well as the sheer heat and 568 cobbled steps, is what is causing such a problem. There should be a weight restriction. With donkeys it should be no more than eight stone, but how would that be imposed and who would be there to make sure that happened? Now they’re having to resort to using cross-bred mules, because the donkeys just aren’t strong enough.

You can do your part to help save the donkeys by donating here. You can also do your part by laying off the KIT KAT bars before traveling to Santorini.