Oscar Mayer Says Hot Dogs Are Sandwiches, Dares You To Clap Back

Photo: Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

The world is full of great debates. Is Coke really better than Pepsi? Is the designated hitter better than a pitcher hitting? Is Seinfeld better than Friends? One of the greatest and most divisive debates is that of the hot dog. You might be wondering how exactly a simple sausage on a bun could lead to any type of debate. Well, let us tell you, the sides have been chosen and the battle has only begun. That’s because Oscar Mayer has officially announced that the hot dog is a sandwich. Now, how does that make you feel?

There are arguments for both sides. Let’s take a look at the facts in favor of the hot dog being listed as a sandwich along with grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and a savory breakfast sandwich.

In order to be called a sandwich, the food in question must consist of cheese, meat, and/or vegetables. In some cases, spreads are sandwiched between slices of bread or situated on a roll. Based on that description, a hot dog is absolutely a sandwich. The facts are irrefutable. A basic hot dog is a frankfurter situated on a hot dog bun. If that’s not a sandwich, we don’t know what is.

We know what's true… But we're gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

The other side of the picnic table is convinced that the hot dog is in no way a sandwich. Their argument is that the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council has even stated in the past that it’s not a sandwich. Also, people will point out that if a hot dog were a sandwich, it would be called a “hot dog sandwich” and not just a “hot dog.” They will also point out that no cylindrical foods are sandwiches and this includes sausages.

Since the debate will now be exasperated by Oscar Mayer, the brand is opening a special hotline to “come at them” and explain why you think they are wrong and that a hot dog isn’t a sandwich (or why they are correct). To join in on the debate, simply call 1-833-SNDWICH (1-833-763-9424) and give them your hot (dog) take.