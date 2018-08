Tina Louise Is Our Favorite Tatted-Up Tease on Instagram

Photo: Tara Ziemba (Getty)

Tina Louise, better known as @miss_tina_louise on Instagram, is all tattoos and teasing, especially on a lazy summer day. But don’t let her half-naked free spirit throw you – she’s a real (hot) girl.

This vegan Aussie is an LA dream come true, and we’re going to prove it below with our favorite photos.

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 20, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 12, 2018 at 7:29am PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 9, 2018 at 6:34am PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 5, 2018 at 11:05am PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 4, 2018 at 9:18pm PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 3, 2018 at 7:44am PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 2, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Aug 1, 2018 at 8:28am PDT

A post shared by Tina Louise (@miss_tina_louise) on Jul 31, 2018 at 8:08am PDT