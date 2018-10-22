Yikes! Someone Literally Took A Stab At This Halloween Carnival

Photo: Matthew Ashton – AMA / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you celebrate Halloween like us, you have fun dressing up and going to a haunted house or hitting up a maze. But if you’re going to any of these places and walking away with stab wounds, we’d suggest changing your plans. According to a report from The Tennesseean, a man was stabbed by one of his friends at a Halloween-themed carnival.

A man named James Yochim and his friends were at the annual “Nashville Nightmare” carnival recently to engage in spooky fun. A person assumed to be a carnival employee approached the group and handed what appeared to be a prop knife to one of Yochim’s friends. The person then ordered the friend to stab Yochim. That’s when things went downhill.

“Keep in mind, we’d been chased by chainsaws, holding other weapons, all kinds of stuff all night, and it was all fake,” he told The Tennesseean. “So she stabs at me with it, and everything got really black.”

Blood was all over the knife and Yochim recalled the guy who handed it to his friend flipping out, saying he didn’t realize how sharp it was. He then ran off while this poor guy was bleeding out all over the place.



The police were called and the victim was raced to the hospital. He received nine stitches. Luckily, he’s expected to make a full recovery. The company that runs the Nashville Nightmare said they opened an investigation and at least one person has been put on administrative leave.

Be careful as you’re out enjoying the Halloween season, Mandatory faithful. You never know when someone will convince one of your buddies to stab you.