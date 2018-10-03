New Building In China Just the Latest to Like A Giant Penis

Sometimes you ask a company to erect a new building, and they take you just a tad too literally.

According to the Toronto Sun, the New Media Center in the Guangxi region of China has had a lot of people talking since it opened in August of this year, but it’s not the fact that it’s new or that it’s a center for media that is all the rage. So just what is it about the New Media Center that has everybody chatting it up?

Well, it really looks like a giant dick.

So….location #nanning China

Guangxi Center for New Media

Was ERECTED Depending on the angle of the photograph , it is in fact erected By Laurianna pic.twitter.com/evA57LGRQ7 — ᒪᗩᑌᖇIᗩᑎᑎᗩ (@Laurianna90) September 3, 2018

And let’s just say the fireworks show there last week didn’t do the building or its architects any favors either.

Gotta Hand it to the Chinese. This is the nation’s latest Erection in Guangxi. We see it here shooting out love all over the residents below. @RealTimers @billmaher @StephenKing @iamjohnoliver https://t.co/RYGPgLcvzt — Case Frights (@casewrites) September 27, 2018

Of course, that last clip was obviously just a prankster having fun at the building’s expense. Still, there’s no denying that even when fireworks aren’t being ejaculated from the top floor, the building looks like a giant boomstick. Naturally, that has sent the masses to Twitter to weigh in on it. Here are just a few of our favorites:

“I do like it but don’t you think perhaps it’s a little … you know… a little bit too penisy?” Architect: “Don’t worry, there’ll be so many fireworks and lights on the launch night, nobody will ever notice” pic.twitter.com/rqh04z5L2a — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 25, 2018

Such a stimulating picture. Sorry, I couldn’t help it.. lol — Hold Me! (@MrHuntinNoobs) September 5, 2018