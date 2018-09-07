Fun / Gaming

PAX West 2018: All The Best Cosplays From The Gaming Weekend

by Erik Fontanez
Photo: Mat Hayward [Getty Images]

PAX West 2018 is all over, but the event that took place last weekend at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle left its mark. Crowds were out in droves and gamers were able to enjoy an atmosphere only they would truly appreciate.

Everyone in attendance got their chance to check out some of the best the gaming world has to offer. As expected, Fortnite showed up and attendees got to participate in the chaotic Summer Skirmish Tournament. In addition, the Devil May Cry 5 panel showed off a great deal of footage to leave fans of the game salivating for more.

But as is the case with any convention of fans and enthusiasts, the cosplays are what make the experience all the more genuine, bringing life to characters we see through intricately crafted outfits that are arguably as sensational as the games themselves.

We took some time to dig through social media to find some of the best cosplays from the weekend, and the results did not disappoint. Take a gander at some of the best images of video games brought to life.

Had the chance to play #HelloNeighbor #HideandSeek. It did not go well. #PAXWest

The perfect happy mask salesman cosplay #paxwest #legendofzelda #majorasmask

So, PAX is over now and we are flying back home later. It was a really good time here in Seattle and we had a lot of fun 😊 But now I can't wait to be back home again, so I can set up my new office and plan new awesome stuff 💪 And thanks again to the whole team, the people that visited us at the booth and to THQ nordic and gunfire games for this great opportunity ❤ Cosplayers from left to right: Uriel – @tingilya.cosplay Fury – @lightning_cosplay Vulgrim – @wegenaer Fury – @monono_creative_arts Death – @famous_ralf #darksiders3 #darksiderlegion #darksiderscosplay #cosplay #darksiders #paxwest #furycosplay #fury #uriel #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #seattle #paxwest2018 #gaming #gamingcosplay

Found him! #waldo #wally #paxwest axwest #pax

Bye Seattle, until next time! 👋🏻 — 📷 : @markmajdanski — #XenoJiiva #MonsterHunter #MonsterHunterWorld #MHWorld #MonsterHunterCosplay #Capcom #PAXWest2018 #PAXWest

My little brother in the back! Lol! I let my friend borrowed my kayn. cosplay Kayn cosplay @apeiron_mage #kaisa #kaisacosplay #kaisasuit #kayn #kayncosplay #leagueoflegends #leagueoflegendscosplay #riot #riotgames #game #gamer #gamecosplayer #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #pax #paxwest #paxwest2018 #fun #riotcosplay

#Repost @pubg • • • • • Today is the final day of #BroadcasterRoyale at #PAXWest. Drop into the Paramount Theater or watch live on @Twitch.#love #TFLers #tweegram #photooftheday #20likes #amazing #smile #follow4follow #like4like #look #instalike #igers #picoftheday #food #instadaily #instafollow #followme #girl #iphoneonly #instagood #bestoftheday #instacool #instago #all_shots #follow #webstagram #colorful

Stunning work by @gamerlocketta as Nisha! #paxwest #paxwest2018 #cosplay #Borderlands #BorderlandsPresequel #cellshading #cosplayphotography #pax #paxcosplay #nisha #nishacosplay

#CAWmodels @ali_cosplay_props and @ketrincosplay as War and Fury from Darksiders . Please, check out my other pages: @starsofcosplay @starsofcosplay_italia @starsofcosplay.francophones @kay_victoria_fanpage . My Page-Models (link available in my bio): https://linktr.ee/cosplay.armor.world . And the #CospositiveAlliance: @curvy_curvy_cosplayers @women.of.cosplay @extraordinary_men_of_cosplay . #darksiders #darksiderslegion #war #thqnordic #movinghand #darksiderscosplay #alicosplayprops #pax #paxwest #fury #gunfiregames

@the.rebecca.rose is the perfect Widowmaker at PAX West 2018! #widowmaker #overwatch #widowmakercosplay #overwatchcosplay #cosplay #cosplayphotography #pax #paxwest #paxcosplay

This Male Sombra cosplay by @firemanneem is amazing! Definitely Happy that I was able to run into you at #pax2018 #Canon6D #85L #overwatch #sombra #overwatchcosplay #sombracosplay #paxwest

#odst #Halo #343industries #UNSC #paxwest #cosplay

Finished my Amaterasu cosplay just in time for #paxwest2018 ! I’ve always wanted to do a cosplay to pay homage to Okami! It was one of the first games I got for myself after my cousin gave me his PS2 as a hand-me-down Christmas gift. It inspired kid me to keep creating and doing art. I’m so happy that this received such a positive reception at PAX West this year it means a lot to me💖💖💖 This was also my first major sewing project it was a struggle and there are things I need to fix and redo, but I learned a lot!! #cosplay #okami #okamicosplay #amaterasucosplay #paxwest

#gnar #gnarkada #leagueoflegendscosplay at #Pax #paxprime #paxwest #paxwest2018

PAX West 2018 #diablo #deckardcain #cosplay #blizzard #paxwest #iceman

#pax #paxwest #gaming #seattle

Surprise! I made a last minute princess Peach outfit for PAX west! Finally got to cosplay one of my dream princesses in my favorite Odyssey outfit of hers 💕 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 🍑 #princesspeach #peachmario #peachcosplay #princesspeachcosplay #paxwest2018 #paxwest

#Dauntless #fierce #gamerlove #gamer #paxwest2018 #paxwest #pax

Saw this Lara Croft cosplay by @thefoepaw at #pax2018 Absolutely incredible! Full size image can be downloaded on www.agsunod.com #Canon6D #85L #paxwest #tombraider #laracroft #laracroftcosplay #tombraidercosplay

@capcomusa #paxwest #paxwest2018 #cosplay #streetfighter #streetfighter5 #akuma

