This $72 Handheld Can Emulate Video Games For Game Boy, NES, Sega Genesis, and More

When it comes to mobile gaming, nothing beats the classics. During our heyday, we got to enjoy masterpieces from the Pokemon, Legend of Zelda, and Final Fantasy franchises. Unfortunately, handheld gaming isn’t what it used to be, and today’s market is consumed by definitely-not-for-everyone gacha games.

If you yearn for the days of slightly pixelated graphics and retro music, you’ll probably need to hunt down an old handheld and pray it still works. Or you could just get one of these. This RetroMiMi RK2020 by Bittboy is a retro-style handheld gaming console that will bring your childhood memories back to life, and you can grab one today for $71.99.

The RetroMiMi RK2020 is a console emulator, which means it can load and play game files for other consoles. It supports emulation for GBA, GBC, GB, MD, NES, SFC, PCE, and SMS files, so you’ll have access to a vast library of titles to choose from. It also features an external microSD card slot, so you can fill as many games as your storage has capacity for (each order includes a 32GB card).

The RK2020 packs an ARM-based processor and 1GB of memory, which is more than enough horsepower to run retro games with optimal performance. It’s powered by a 2600mAh battery which can be recharged in just 2 hours. Finally, the RK2020’s interface consists of a 3.5-inch screen, a D-pad, an analog joystick, ABXY buttons, and buttons for Start and Select, delivering a familiar, retro experience.

If you’re looking for a trip down memory lane, or if you’re just interested in playing titles you missed as a child, then the RetroMiMi RK2020 is a must-have for your collection for $71.99. The RK2020 is available now in either black or translucent purple for added nostalgia points.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.