Give Your Thighs a Break and Get Some Air With This Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad

Hey, we get it, quarantine gave you a lot of time to blow through. But, while time continued to pass on all of those fun projects you promised to get done (How’s learning French going?), you still ended up just floating through Netflix and spending some time with just you and your computer (not like that, ew). Now that it’s time to get back to work, it’s time to get something to help you with the flow of 9-5 from home. Might we suggest you avoid burning your thighs down to the bone and get some air with the HAVIT Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad?

Made with a metal mesh surface design that releases airflow, a mute motor, and three large fans spinning at over 1,100 RPM, this bad boy supports laptops up to 15.6″ to 17″, and makes it easier than ever to finish “that memoir” you’ve been working on for hours (a.k.a. spending all day binging serial killer docs). And, for some extra flare, it also includes fancy LED backlights that double as a way to determine the status of the wind. Not a fan of the fan? No worries, the wind speed is adjustable and super quiet, so propping up your computer on the non-slip ergonomic stand doesn’t include a swift blow to the face with both wind and annoying noise. And, as an added bonus, there’s extra USB ports built right into the stand, so you never have to futz around with your phone charging halfway across the room while you’re just trying to get your gaming on.

Discover for yourself why Amazon gave this handy gadget 4.5/5 stars. Get the HAVIT Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad for $31.95 (Reg. $42).

Prices subject to change.

