Pregnant Mother Accidentally Served Potentially Lethal ‘Chemical Latte’ At McDonald’s

Photo: Yu Chun Christopher Wong/S3studio (Getty)

Next time you order a coffee from McDonald’s, be sure to specify “no poison.” A pregnant woman in Canada stopped by the fast-food chain recently to grab a cup o’ joe, but she wasn’t ‘lovin’ it.’ Why? It was actually a cup of cleaning chemicals.

Sarah Douglas told CBC Canada that she had to put on her hazard lights and immediately pull her car over to spit out her “coffee” following her first sip. She added that her tongue felt “fuzzy” and “numb.”

She got the coffee poison from a drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Alberta. She’s also in her third trimester with her third child.

“I opened up the lid of the coffee and out pours this pungent smell of chemical. It wasn’t a latte at all.” She said the liquid was a watery-brownish color.

I’m no coffee drinker, but I’m certain a watery-brownish color is normal. The “pungent smell of chemical?” Not so much.

Douglas went back to the McDonald’s to complain and find out what she actually consumed. She was told the cleaning lines were still hooked up to the coffee machine via the milk supply line.

Yup. She drank acid.

Douglas called poison control and is expected to be okay. The franchise owner has apologized.

As for me? Not only have a never been happier to not be a coffee drinker, but I’m sticking with a simple Big Mac the next time I visit McDonald’s.

