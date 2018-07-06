Couple On Bath Salts Get Into Gun Fight With Fireflies

Photo: Getty Images

No matter the amount of D.A.R.E. programs, no matter the amount of stories we post about drug dealers getting arrested on Instagram, or the ensuing helicopter attacks on cartels, people will always find ways to get high.

This fact doesn’t mean I’m advocating for throwing in the towel when it comes to the ‘war on drugs.’ But I would like to stress that moronic behavior still spirals into a half-baked life. In other words, as the kids say, play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

My case in point today? A Pennsylvania couple who got high on bath salts, leading to a ‘bad trip’ that consisted of running from alien laser beams, those ‘alien laser beams’ being lightning bugs.

It’s Not Unusual: People On Drugs Do Messed Up Stuff

Ladies and gents, 30-year-old Jesse Shields and 22-year-old Katherine McCloskey.

A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Saturday after firing his revolver into the air while high on bath salts. Police say he was aiming at fireflies because he thought they were green lasers coming from aliens. https://t.co/jmpcIG15c0 — The Trace (@teamtrace) July 5, 2018

CBS 42

According to investigators, the pair from Clinton County had a “bad trip” and thought that fireflies were green lasers coming from aliens who were after them.

State Police say Shields fired his revolver in the air to scare away the lasers and then ran to a nearby home on Long Run Road in Lamar Township, where he asked the homeowner to call the cops because something was chasing them.

That first person was kind enough to dial 9-1-1 before Shields allegedly broke a window, ran to another house next-door and broke their window where the then asked to take a shower to get the “goo” off his body that was burning his skin.

Both Shields and McCloskey are facing several criminal charges and are now in the county prison.

Kids, it’s very simple. Don’t do drugs. And bath salts are made for baths.

Here’s the full local news story below.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory.