Russia Is Using The World Cup To Test 24-Hour Robot Brothels

Photo: Getty

There are robots for just about everything these days. You have burger flipping robots. You have robots that can fly. You even have robots that can channel their inner bartender and mix your favorite drink. And in Russia? There are robots who will have sex with you.

Odd as that might sound the Lumidolls brothel, located in Moscow’s business district, has become an extremely popular tourist attraction in recent months and has continued to grow in popularity thanks to the World Cup, which is currently being played in Russia.

Lumidolls, widely regarded as the world’s first sex doll brothel, opened their second location towards the end of April where they charge patrons upwards of $80 an hour to engage in erotic play with robots.

While much of the brothel’s business has been from Russian citizens, the World Cup has brought in new cliental which has business booming.

“They are having lots of customers who aren’t Russian because of the football World Cup. They are attracting lots of customers and we are really happy with them,” stated Sergi Prieto, owner and co-founder of Lumidolls.

The Moscow location has been so busy, the sex robots work around the clock as the brothel never closes. “We have a very big location in Moscow, it’s almost double what we have in Barcelona. Open 24-hours-a-day,” said Prieto.

Lumidolls hopes to expand into even more countries in the future thanks to their newfound popularity.